Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by HSBC

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $2.25 to $1.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Securities cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BLDP

Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 12.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 291,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 32,909 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.