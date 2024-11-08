Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Raised to Outperform at Leerink Partners

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Leerink Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00. Leerink Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.43% from the stock’s previous close.

BEAM has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

BEAM stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 40.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $1,342,659.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 160,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,030.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 938,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,091,011.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $1,342,659.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 160,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,030.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,784 shares of company stock worth $2,834,485 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

