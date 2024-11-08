Benson Hill, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHIL) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHIL – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,672 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Benson Hill were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHIL. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Builders Vision LLC lifted its stake in Benson Hill by 1.2% during the first quarter. Builders Vision LLC now owns 11,631,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 138,888 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 27.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Stock Performance

Shares of Benson Hill stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59. Benson Hill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $16.21.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill ( NASDAQ:BHIL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($1.17). Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 124.29%. The business had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

