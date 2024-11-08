biote (NASDAQ:BTMDW) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMDW – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 58,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

biote Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.

biote Company Profile

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

