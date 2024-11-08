BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSE:ZCN) Trading 0.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSE:ZCN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 33.29 and last traded at 33.26. Approximately 50,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 76,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at 32.99.

BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 32.18 and its 200 day moving average is 30.70.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.