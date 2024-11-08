Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Amalgamated Bank’s 8th Largest Position

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 992.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 940,098 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $178,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 943.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 947.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 689,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $119,000,000 after buying an additional 623,983 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 912.6% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 913.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 78,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 71,181 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.4 %

AVGO opened at $183.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.50 billion, a PE ratio of 159.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.90 and a 12-month high of $186.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.94.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.