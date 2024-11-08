Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Amalgamated Bank’s 8th Largest Position

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 992.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 940,098 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $178,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 943.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 947.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 689,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $119,000,000 after buying an additional 623,983 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 912.6% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 913.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 78,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 71,181 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadcom Trading Up 2.4 %
AVGO opened at $183.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.50 billion, a PE ratio of 159.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.90 and a 12-month high of $186.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.94.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.19%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
