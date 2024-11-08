Brokerages Set CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) PT at C$30.60

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.60.

CAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Desjardins decreased their price target on CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

CAE stock opened at C$26.14 on Friday. CAE has a 1-year low of C$22.28 and a 1-year high of C$31.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

