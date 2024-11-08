Brokerages Set Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Target Price at $61.75

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.75.
A number of research firms have weighed in on UL. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
Institutional Trading of Unilever
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Unilever by 1,866.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,135,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,221 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Unilever by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,091,000 after buying an additional 1,505,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Unilever by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,748,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,204,000 after buying an additional 1,248,136 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 598.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,301,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 26.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,384,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,145,000 after acquiring an additional 911,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
