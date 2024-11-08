Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Price Target to $32.00

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 403.14% from the company’s previous close.

VERV has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

VERV stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Verve Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.11. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 933.08% and a negative return on equity of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Verve Therapeutics’s revenue was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Verve Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 59,034 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 31.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,331,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,080,000 after purchasing an additional 859,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 25.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

