Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Catalent were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Catalent by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

Shares of CTLT opened at $59.89 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $61.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CTLT. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Baird R W cut shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

In related news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $119,580.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

