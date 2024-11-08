Catalina Capital Group LLC Buys New Shares in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James raised Frontier Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,035 shares in the company, valued at $204,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 81.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Frontier Group Stock Down 0.5 %

ULCC stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.50 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $8.33.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Group Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

