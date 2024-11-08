Catalina Capital Group LLC Invests $215,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,614,000 after buying an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 91.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 91,100 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 105,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 66,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 622,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $68.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

