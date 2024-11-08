Catalina Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $293,699,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GEV. William Blair assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $256.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GEV opened at $336.78 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $340.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.77.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.