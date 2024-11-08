Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 373 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Nasdaq by 94.8% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 164.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $78.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $79.27.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

In other news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $454,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320,274.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $454,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,320,274.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,955.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

