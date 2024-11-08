Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.31.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of JPM stock opened at $236.36 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $143.62 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
