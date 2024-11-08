Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $28,000 in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 676 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.0% in the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 4.7 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $48.35.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.14%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

