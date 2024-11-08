Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.9 %
ITW opened at $272.87 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $227.66 and a one year high of $277.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.80.
Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 51.90%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.
