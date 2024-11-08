Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,842,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,063,000 after purchasing an additional 828,150 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,710,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,117,000 after buying an additional 193,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,604,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,049,000 after buying an additional 255,250 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,436,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,157,000 after acquiring an additional 899,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,120,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,672,000 after acquiring an additional 41,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $30.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $35.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IPG shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IPG

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.