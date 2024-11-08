Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 93.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 41,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 315.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 36,556 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 193,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,119,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,665.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,665.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,864 shares in the company, valued at $648,988.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,914.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

