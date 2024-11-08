Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RSG opened at $208.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.49 and a 52 week high of $209.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.10.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

