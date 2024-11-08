Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 0.9 %

Allstate stock opened at $190.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $198.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.59. The firm has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.