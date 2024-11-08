Celestica (TSE:CLS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Celestica (TSE:CLS – Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.00.

Celestica Stock Up 4.8 %

TSE:CLS opened at C$118.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$75.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.47. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of C$33.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$118.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23.

In other Celestica news, Director Leila Wong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.68, for a total transaction of C$58,605.18. In other news, Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.13, for a total value of C$6,607,522.80. Also, Director Leila Wong sold 600 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.68, for a total value of C$58,605.18. Insiders have sold a total of 210,600 shares of company stock worth $21,190,446 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

