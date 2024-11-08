ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Given New $8.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $6.77 on Monday. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $7.08. The company has a market cap of $517.09 million, a PE ratio of 677.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. ChromaDex had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ChromaDex will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChromaDex news, Director Kristin Patrick sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $82,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter worth about $597,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ChromaDex by 170.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 119,915 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 5.5% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

