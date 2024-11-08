Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Critical Comparison

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Free Report) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Clikia has a beta of 3, meaning that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GDS has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clikia and GDS”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A GDS $1.40 billion 3.28 -$606.18 million ($3.21) -7.51

Profitability

Clikia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GDS.

This table compares Clikia and GDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A GDS -39.96% -9.10% -2.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.7% of GDS shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of GDS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Clikia and GDS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clikia 0 0 0 0 0.00 GDS 0 1 3 1 3.00

GDS has a consensus price target of $18.29, indicating a potential downside of 24.18%. Given GDS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GDS is more favorable than Clikia.

Summary

GDS beats Clikia on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services. It serves cloud service providers, large Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. GDS Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

