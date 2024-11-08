Comparing Lipella Pharmaceuticals (LIPO) and Its Competitors

Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) is one of 1,044 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lipella Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Get Lipella Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lipella Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average share price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lipella Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lipella Pharmaceuticals -817.16% -172.07% -141.17% Lipella Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,565.94% -254.29% -30.85%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lipella Pharmaceuticals $450,000.00 -$4.62 million -0.52 Lipella Pharmaceuticals Competitors $9.78 billion $154.01 million -5.92

This table compares Lipella Pharmaceuticals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lipella Pharmaceuticals. Lipella Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.0% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lipella Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lipella Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lipella Pharmaceuticals Competitors 7497 20681 48124 1166 2.55

Lipella Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 538.98%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 63.07%. Given Lipella Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lipella Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Lipella Pharmaceuticals beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lipella Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. The company develops LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus; and LP-410, an oral liposomal formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral graft-versus-host disease (GVHD). Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Lipella Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipella Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.