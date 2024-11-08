Contrasting Positron (POSC) and Its Competitors

Profitability

This table compares Positron and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positron -300.00% N/A -89.57% Positron Competitors -299.04% -83.97% -27.59%

Volatility & Risk

Positron has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positron’s peers have a beta of 16.35, suggesting that their average share price is 1,535% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Positron $740,000.00 -$1.64 million -12.19 Positron Competitors $989.99 million $83.13 million 10.51

This table compares Positron and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Positron’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Positron. Positron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Positron peers beat Positron on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Positron Company Profile

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines. Positron Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Niagara Falls, New York.

