Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Holdings Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,882 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Coterra Energy worth $12,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 98.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Shares of CTRA opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

