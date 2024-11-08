Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $461,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 66.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 83.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

ES stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.09 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -182.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.46.

Read Our Latest Report on ES

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.