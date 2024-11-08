Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 321 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $114.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.52. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.11 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $105.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 39.08%. Prologis’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 116.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (down previously from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.12.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

