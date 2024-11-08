Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Boosted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cummins were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $354.72 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.57 and a 12 month high of $370.21. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.21 and a 200-day moving average of $298.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.97. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cummins from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.83.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

