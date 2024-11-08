DA Davidson Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Alamo Group

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alamo Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $11.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.64. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamo Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.23 per share.

ALG has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALG stock opened at $197.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.83 and a 200-day moving average of $181.71. Alamo Group has a one year low of $163.74 and a one year high of $231.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 174.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In other news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $57,409.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,421.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $57,409.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,421.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $54,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,138.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.47%.

About Alamo Group

(Get Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.