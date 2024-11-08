Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.70.

Get Denny's alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DENN shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DENN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Denny’s Stock Down 4.2 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 2.2% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 916,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Denny’s in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

DENN opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $363.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $111.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.46 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 48.64% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.