Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,184 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,907 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Johnson Rice lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.64.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $181.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.55. The company has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.70 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

