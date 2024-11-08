Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Declares Monthly Distributions and Provides Net Asset Value Estimate

Get alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE: ECC) has recently made several significant announcements regarding its financial standings and distributions to shareholders. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 7, 2024, Eagle Point Credit disclosed that its management’s unaudited estimate of the range of the net asset value per share of its common stock as of October 31, 2024, was between $8.55 and $8.65.

Additionally, the company declared three separate monthly regular distributions of $0.14 per share on its common stock. These distributions are scheduled to be payable on January 31, 2025, February 28, 2025, and March 31, 2025, to stockholders of record on January 13, 2025, February 10, 2025, and March 11, 2025, respectively.

The net asset value estimate and the declaration of monthly distributions are indicative of the company’s solid financial position and its commitment to delivering value to its shareholders. It showcases the company’s ability to maintain stable operations and generate returns for its investors.

The company’s address of Principal Executive Offices is at 600 Steamboat Road, Suite 202, Greenwich, CT, 06830. For further details on the announcement, interested parties can contact Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. directly.

Investors and stakeholders in the financial sector are encouraged to stay informed about the latest updates from Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. as it continues to navigate the complexities of the financial markets and pursue its growth strategies efficiently.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

