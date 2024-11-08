Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,833,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,524,000 after acquiring an additional 24,513 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,529,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,545,000 after buying an additional 252,235 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,071,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 673,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after acquiring an additional 101,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.06.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

