EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 54,398 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EQT were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at about $562,494,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in EQT by 22.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,885,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,802 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in EQT during the third quarter worth about $89,907,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in EQT during the second quarter worth about $69,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.