Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA) Trading Down 12.1% – Here’s Why

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 54,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 111,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Erayak Power Solution Group Stock Down 12.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86.

About Erayak Power Solution Group

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products.

