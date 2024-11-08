ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ESAB were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in ESAB by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 8.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 7.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 466,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,595,000 after purchasing an additional 34,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in ESAB by 629.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ESAB news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $630,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,125. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 59,120 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $7,269,395.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,789.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $630,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,125. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,418 shares of company stock worth $8,431,773 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESAB Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $132.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $74.91 and a 1 year high of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $673.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.50 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of ESAB from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ESAB from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of ESAB in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

