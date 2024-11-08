Everus (NYSE:ECG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Everus Stock Up 13.7 %

Shares of ECG stock opened at $62.10 on Monday. Everus has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33.

