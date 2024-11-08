Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $127.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

XOM opened at $121.15 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.36. The company has a market cap of $477.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,249,607,000 after buying an additional 2,676,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330,887 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 19.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,607 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

