Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Given New $1,500.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Fairfax Financial Stock Up 1.2 %
Fairfax Financial stock opened at $1,313.50 on Monday. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of $868.00 and a 12 month high of $1,356.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,249.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,171.83.
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
