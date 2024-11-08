Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Given New $1,500.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Fairfax Financial stock opened at $1,313.50 on Monday. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of $868.00 and a 12 month high of $1,356.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,249.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,171.83.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

