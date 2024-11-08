Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $211.35 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $152.05 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.14 and a 200 day moving average of $193.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

