Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

SCZ stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day moving average is $63.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $68.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

