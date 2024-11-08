Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.2% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYBR. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

CYBR opened at $296.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.60 and a 200 day moving average of $264.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -925.63 and a beta of 1.13. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $181.02 and a 52-week high of $308.63.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

