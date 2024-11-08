Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 1,008 Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMGF. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $669,000. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 357.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period.

BATS:EMGF opened at $49.66 on Friday. iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $53.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $685.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.79.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

