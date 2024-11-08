Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 15,873 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 3,082.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EUFN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 664.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $123,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EUFN opened at $24.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $25.09.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

