Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 574 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,838,278 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 543.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,447,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after purchasing an additional 951,567 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15,105.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 795,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,006,000 after purchasing an additional 790,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 220.7% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,374,000 after purchasing an additional 716,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $178.47 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.88. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.97, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 410.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.68.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

