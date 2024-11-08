Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $348,000 Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the second quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $104.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.71 and a 200-day moving average of $101.25. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $115.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $100,076.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,494.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $100,076.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,494.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total transaction of $1,464,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,445,613.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

