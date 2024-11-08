Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 155.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $71.06 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $65.92 and a twelve month high of $76.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.08.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.