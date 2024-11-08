Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $384,000 Stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF alerts:

Separately, Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 142,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 50,179 shares during the period.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IFGL opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $95.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $23.18.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.